Bengaluru's second airport will be constructed in south part of the city, says DK Shivakumar: Report

At the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar revealed that the government is actively exploring the possibility of setting up a second airport in the southern part of the city. The announcement came during the event where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah introduced the Karnataka Space Technology, IT and Startup Policy for 2025-2030. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announced plans for a second airport in southern Bengaluru.(PTI)

Earlier this year, in March, the government had shortlisted three potential sites for the new international airport, two near Kaggalipura and Harohalli along Kanakapura Road, and another location on Kunigal Road in north Bengaluru.

Opening the summit, Siddaramaiah highlighted Karnataka’s long-standing leadership in technology policy, recalling that the state launched India’s first IT policy back in 1997, said a report by the Deccan Herald. He said the new policy framework aims to elevate Karnataka into a global hub for innovation, deep tech, and cutting-edge research.

₹ 1 lakh crore invested into developing Bengaluru, says Shivakumar

Shivakumar, speaking at the same event, said the state is investing more than ₹1 lakh crore to upgrade Bengaluru’s infrastructure. He listed several big-ticket projects, including a 40-km twin tunnel project costing ₹42,500 crore, a planned 41-km double-decker metro line worth ₹18,000 crore, and the 74-km Bengaluru Business Corridor estimated at ₹27,000 crore. He also announced plans for a dedicated NRI secretariat, a residential township for NRIs, and an international complex to host global businesses. Additionally, he said the government is working on developing a massive 9,000-acre AI-focused city near Bidadi.

Siddaramaiah explained that the new Space Technology Policy aims to make Karnataka the country’s leading space-tech hub, with a target of capturing half of India’s space-tech market and 5 per cent of the global market over the next decade.