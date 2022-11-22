Bengaluru man gets refund for carry bag after going to consumer court: Report

A Bengaluru advocate filed a complaint against Reliance Retail Limited and got judgment in his favour after he alleged that the retail store forced him to buy a carry bag. The city consumer court ordered Reliance Retail Limited to refund the money that was spent on the carry bag with additional ₹5000 as compensation and ₹2000 towards the court expenses, said a report in The Times of India.

According to the report, an advocate named Ravi Kiran along with his wife went to Reliance Smart Point at the city's Nandi Layout area to buy the daily essentials. After shopping for around ₹2000, the person at the billing counter argued that it is mandatory to pay additional ₹24.9 for the carry bag. Though Ravi Kiran denied paying by giving legalities, the staff did not agree. However, Ravi Kiran paid extra bucks for the carry bag and decided to sue the retail chain.

In July, Ravi Kumar raised a complaint against the retail chain and the manager of Reliance Smart Point in the Bengaluru urban district consumer disputes redressal commission in the city’s Shantinagar area. Though the court served notice to the company, their representative failed to appear during the hearing.

In his argument, Ravi Kumar highlighted that orders of several consumer forums, including the National consumer disputes redressal commission, said collecting money for carry bags is considered an unfair trade practice.

After four months of examination, the consumer court passed an order and asked Reliance Retail Limited to refund his Rs. 24.9 along with compensation and court expenses.

