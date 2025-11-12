Bengaluru man sedated, looted of gold, cash worth nearly 7 lakh by woman from dating app: Report

A 26-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru was allegedly sedated and robbed by a woman he connected with on a dating platform, losing valuables worth nearly ₹6.9 lakh. The incident occurred on November 1 but surfaced a week later after the victim lodged a complaint with the Indiranagar police. A Bengaluru software engineer was robbed of gold and cash worth ₹ 6.9 lakh after meeting a woman from dating app.(Bloomberg)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru vs Mumbai: Viral post sparks debate on why ambition feels different in both cities

According to the FIR, the man had met a woman identified as Kavipriya on the Happn dating app two months ago, said a report by The Indian Express. After chatting online for several weeks, they decided to meet in person at a restaurant in Indiranagar. Police said the two had drinks and later moved to a nearby lodge, Octave Crystal Heights, where Kavipriya had reserved a room. She reportedly told him she couldn’t return to her paying guest accommodation that night.

The software engineer, who also stays in a PG in Nagasandra, stated that around 12:30 am, the woman ordered food via the Zepto app. After dinner, she handed him a glass of water. He claimed he fell unconscious shortly after drinking it, the report said.

When he woke up the next morning, Kavipriya was gone, along with his gold chain worth ₹3.22 lakh, a bracelet valued at ₹3.45 lakh, ₹10,000 in cash, and a headset worth ₹12,000, the report added. Attempts to contact her failed as her phone was switched off.

ALSO READ | CM Siddaramaiah launches ‘Kalaloka’ store at Bengaluru airport to showcase Karnataka’s iconic GI products

The man initially hesitated to approach the police, fearing his private photos might have been taken or misused. Officers suspect the woman may have mixed a sedative into his food or drink.

A case of theft and cheating has been registered under Sections 303(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is underway to trace the accused.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.