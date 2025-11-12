CM Siddaramaiah launches ‘Kalaloka’ store at Bengaluru airport to showcase Karnataka’s iconic GI products

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday unveiled Kalaloka, a new retail space at Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2, in Bengaluru, dedicated to promoting the state’s Geographical Indication (GI) certified products to travellers from across India and abroad. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the Kalaloka store at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, showcasing the state's GI-certified products.(X)

The store, an initiative of the Department of Industries, is meant to highlight Karnataka’s craftsmanship and cultural legacy. Siddaramaiah marked the inauguration by creating a symbolic painting and ringing a ceremonial bell, as per a post on X.

Calling it a milestone in Karnataka’s industrial and cultural journey, the Chief Minister noted that Kempegowda International Airport, which is India’s third busiest, welcomes thousands of passengers daily. “The Kalaloka Mallige store has been created with the intention that the journey of admiration for Karnataka for such people should begin the moment they arrive here,” he said.

Industries Minister MB Patil, ITBT minister Priyank Kharge and several senior officials also attended the launch event.

Patil explained that Kalaloka brings together 45 of Karnataka’s signature GI-tagged products, including Mysore sandal soap, Channapatna toys, Ilkal saris, Bidriware, Lambani embroidery, Mysore silk, sandalwood artefacts, coffee, and handloom goods. The store has been developed in collaboration with state-run enterprises like Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL), Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation, KSIC, LIDKAR, and the Coffee Board.

Located in the domestic bay of Terminal 2, the 132-square-metre store features interiors inspired by Karnataka’s art and heritage. Officials confirmed that a second Kalaloka outlet is planned for the international departure area, spread over 140 square metres, to further extend the state’s cultural footprint to global travellers.