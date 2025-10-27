Bengaluru airport quieter than usual as people fly home for Chhath Puja, traveller shares his shock

A traveller heading home for Chhath Puja has expressed surprise at the unusually quiet scenes at Bengaluru airport. Taking to Instagram, a user named Ashish Kumar shared a video of himself from the departure area on Friday as he prepared to fly out for the festival. A traveller recorded an unusually quiet Bengaluru airport during Chhath Puja travel.(Instagram/weekendtraveller_official)

In the video, Kumar speaks in Hindi, with the audio translated to English as:

"25 October and I’m at Bengaluru airport, getting ready to fly home for Chhath Puja. But I’m genuinely surprised by what I’m seeing here today. I’ve never seen Bengaluru airport this empty before. There’s hardly any crowd as far as I can see. I’m standing in the departure area and even here, everything looks unusually quiet."

A text overlay on the clip further highlighted the scenario as: “Bengaluru airport no crowd”

Watch the clip here:

Chhath Puja significance

Chhath Puja is one of the most revered festivals of north India and is mainly observed in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and parts of West Bengal. Dedicated to Lord Surya, the Sun God, and Chhathi Maiya, the four day celebration falls six days after Diwali and involves fasting, holy dips, offerings and rituals performed on riverbanks and waterbodies.

It is considered a festival of purity and deep devotion. Chhath Puja fasting is primarily observed by women who pray for the health, long life and prosperity of the wellbeing of the entire family.

Current year celebrations

In 2025, the Chhath Puja festivities began on Saturday 25 October and will conclude on Tuesday 28 October. Each day of the festival holds a unique spiritual significance, from the initial purification rituals to the sacred offerings made during sunset and sunrise.

