Chhath Puja 2025 calendar: Correct dates, significance of the 4 days, sunrise and sunset timings and more

Chhath Puja 2025: Chhath Puja is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya, observed over four days in states like Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal. Lord Surya is worshipped during four days of Chhath Puja. Chhath Puja 2025 calendar: It is an annual festival observed over four days, typically in October or November, and includes rituals like fasting, bathing, and offering prayers to the sun god. (Made using Gemini AI)

Chhath Puja 2025 dates and timings

Chhath Puja is also known as Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi and Surya Shashthi. Chhath Puja fasting is mainly observed by women folks for the well-being of sons and the happiness of the family.

The four-day Chhath Puja celebrations in 2025 will take place from Saturday, October 25th, to Tuesday, October 28th. Chhath Puja festival is a sacred celebration honouring the Sun God, with each day holding profound significance.

Here's the full calendar of Chhath Puja, as per Drik Panchang:

Chhath Puja is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. (Made using Gemini AI)

Day 1: Nahay Khay

The Chhath Puja observance begins on Day 1, October 25th (Saturday), with Nahay Khay. On this day, devotees initiate the festival by taking a holy dip, traditionally in a sacred river. Following the bath, they consume a single, pure meal, which marks the start of the vow. The sun will rise at 6:28 AM and set at 5:42 PM on this day.

Day 2: Kharna

Kharna, falls on October 26th (Sunday). The main event is a strict waterless fast observed from sunrise (6:29 AM) until sunset (5:41 PM). The fast is symbolically broken after the sun goes down by preparing and consuming a special meal, usually a sweet dish like kheer (rice pudding), after first offering it as Prasad to the Sun God.

Day 3: Chhath Puja or Sandhya Arghya

The most sacred and intensive part of the festival is Day 3, Sandhya Arghya, on October 27th (Monday). This day requires devotees to observe a rigorous full-day fast without water. The central ritual is performed in the evening, where the entire family gathers at a riverbank or water body to offer the evening Arghya (offering) to the setting Sun. The specific time for the sunset offering is 5:40 PM.

Day 4: Usha Arghya

The Chhath Puja concludes on Day 4, October 28th (Tuesday), with Usha Arghya and Parana. Devotees return to the water body before dawn to offer the morning Arghya to the rising Sun, which is scheduled for 6:30 AM. Once this final offering is completed, the nearly 36-hour fast is broken with Prasad and water, a ritual known as Parana, marking the successful completion of the Vrat.