Chhath Puja 2025: Is it on October 25 or 26? Know correct dates, significance, sunset and sunrise timings, shubh muhurat

Chhath Puja 2025: The four-day Hindu festival of Chhath Puja is celebrated annually to honour Lord Surya and his sister Chhathi Maiya, the sixth incarnation of Devi Prakriti. It is widely observed in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival falls on the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika, which is six days after Deepavali in the Vikram Samvat calendar.

When is Chhath Puja 2025? Date and timings

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious festival of Chhath Puja will be observed from October 25 to October 28 this year. The significant timings are as follows:

Nahay Khay: 06:11 AM to 05:56 PM, October 25

Lohanda and Kharna: 06:12 AM to 05:55 PM, October 26

Sandhya Arghya: 06:12 AM to 05:55 PM, October 27

Usha Arghya, Parana Day: 06:12 AM to 05:54 PM, October 28

Significance of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja has ancient roots, mentioned in Vedic texts and Puranas, and was celebrated by King Mahabali and Mahabharata-era figures to honour the Sun God. The festival, regarded as one of the purest forms of worship, involves strict fasting, cleanliness, and devotion.

Chhath Puja, a significant Hindu festival, spans four days, celebrating the Sun God. (Gemini AI)

It highlights the Sun’s energy as the source of life, with prayers believed to bring health, prosperity, and harmony. Men and women participate equally, fostering family bonding, community unity, and equality. Environmental awareness is also central, with rituals emphasising clean water, natural offerings, and minimal waste, reflecting respect for nature.

How is Chhath Puja celebrated? Know key rituals

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival marked by devotion, fasting, and rituals dedicated to the Sun God. It begins with Nahay Khay, where devotees take a holy bath and eat a simple vegetarian meal, followed by Kharna, breaking the fast with kheer, fruits, and other offerings.

The main rituals include Sandhya Arghya, offering prayers to the setting sun, and Usha Arghya, making offerings to the rising sun the next morning. Throughout, devotees emphasise purity, cleanliness, and natural offerings, reflecting both spiritual devotion and environmental awareness.