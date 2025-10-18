Industrialist Harsh Goenka hails Bengaluru's Terminal 2 as ‘masterpiece,’ Here's what he said

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Terminal 2 is drawing praise once again for its world-class design, lush green spaces, and futuristic amenities, with comparisons even being made to Singapore’s famed Changi Airport.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka sparked admiration online after praising the terminal in a social media post, calling it a “masterpiece” and highlighting the airport’s tranquil design, modern restrooms, and the attention to detail, including staff ensuring baggage lands softly on conveyor belts. “Only Singapore’s Changi can compete with this airport,” Goenka wrote.

Echoing this sentiment, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya also lauded Terminal 2 as a symbol of modern India’s aspirations. “It sets a benchmark that modern India should aspire to in terms of urban infrastructure,” he posted. Surya noted that the ₹5,000 crore project was completed within just three years, with construction starting in 2019 and the terminal being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022.