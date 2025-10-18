Edit Profile
    Bengaluru contractors issue ultimatum to Karnataka government over unpaid bills and protest plans: Report

    Published on: Oct 18, 2025 11:33 AM IST
    By HT News Desk, Bengaluru
    Bengaluru: KSCA president R Manjunath criticized the Congress government for unmet commitments and stalled payments.
    Bengaluru's civil contractors threatened protests if the Karnataka government does not pay 33,000 crore dues by December. 

    Tensions are rising between the Karnataka government and the state's civil contractors, as the Karnataka State Contractors' Association (KSCA) issued a stern ultimatum on Friday. The association has warned that it will halt all ongoing public works and launch widespread protests if the government fails to clear outstanding dues amounting to 33,000 crore by December.

    At a press conference, KSCA president R Manjunath accused the Congress-led government of failing to fulfil its commitments since coming to power in May 2023, said a report by The Times of India. He stated that payments have been stalled for over two years, continuing a legacy of delays that began during the previous BJP regime.

    After years of struggle, the contractors had hoped the new government would bring relief, Manjunath said, as per the publication. But the situation has only worsened. Not only have their bills piled up, but promises related to GST reimbursement and reforming contract systems remain unfulfilled, he added.

    Manjunath criticised the administration for abandoning the earlier practice of releasing partial payments during major festivals. He also noted that other states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra had reimbursed GST differences, unlike Karnataka.

    Contractors have also reiterated their disapproval of the “package system” used to award large tenders, said the report. Citing a recent labour department project worth 784 crore split into massive chunks, Manjunath argued that smaller contractors are being shut out due to unrealistic eligibility criteria.

    With financial strain mounting, the KSCA claimed families of contractors are facing immense hardship. If the government fails to act, the association plans to escalate its protest with a march to Raj Bhavan and a larger “Delhi Chalo” movement.

    When asked about alleged kickbacks, Manjunath said the focus was on unpaid bills, not corruption. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, dismissed the allegations, hinting at “vested interests” behind the uproar and challenging contractors to seek legal recourse if they had evidence.

