Two arrested for murder of 20-year-old college student near railway track in Bengaluru: Report

Police have arrested two men in connection with the brutal murder of a 20-year-old college student, whose body was discovered near a railway track on Thursday. The arrest came a day after the shocking crime that left residents of Swatantra Palya in disbelief.

According to the police, the prime accused, Vignesh, aged 28, had been harbouring resentment toward the victim, Yamini Priya, after she turned down his marriage proposal, reported news agency PTI. Investigators believe his anger culminated in the fatal attack that took place on the afternoon of October 16. Around 2.30 pm, as Yamini was returning home from her college where she was pursuing a first-year pharmacy course, Vignesh reportedly confronted her on the road. When she rejected his demands once again, he allegedly assaulted her with a sharp weapon, inflicting severe neck injuries that proved fatal.

The young woman’s father lodged a complaint soon after, prompting police to begin an immediate search for the suspect. The complaint noted that Vignesh, who lived across the street from the family and was known to them for several years, had been persistently pressuring Yamini to marry him despite her repeated refusals.

A murder case was registered at the Shrirampura police station, and multiple teams were deployed to track down the suspects. Within 24 hours, officers arrested Vignesh and another man accused of providing him shelter after the crime. Police also recovered the two-wheeler allegedly used by the main accused to reach the crime scene and flee afterward.

Senior officials confirmed that the investigation remains active, with forensic analysis and further questioning underway to establish the full sequence of events leading to the young student’s death.

(With inputs from PTI)