Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Two arrested for murder of 20-year-old college student near railway track in Bengaluru: Report

    Published on: Oct 18, 2025 8:32 AM IST
    By HT News Desk, Bengaluru
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    The main suspect, Vignesh, allegedly attacked the student in Bengaluru after she rejected his marriage proposal. (Pixabay/Representative Image)
    The main suspect, Vignesh, allegedly attacked the student in Bengaluru after she rejected his marriage proposal. (Pixabay/Representative Image)

    Police have arrested two men in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old college student in Bengaluru. 

    Police have arrested two men in connection with the brutal murder of a 20-year-old college student, whose body was discovered near a railway track on Thursday. The arrest came a day after the shocking crime that left residents of Swatantra Palya in disbelief.

    ALSO READ | Bengaluru billionaire blasts IndiGo for ‘uninviting and tasteless’ gourmet meal: ‘Please do a customer survey’

    According to the police, the prime accused, Vignesh, aged 28, had been harbouring resentment toward the victim, Yamini Priya, after she turned down his marriage proposal, reported news agency PTI. Investigators believe his anger culminated in the fatal attack that took place on the afternoon of October 16. Around 2.30 pm, as Yamini was returning home from her college where she was pursuing a first-year pharmacy course, Vignesh reportedly confronted her on the road. When she rejected his demands once again, he allegedly assaulted her with a sharp weapon, inflicting severe neck injuries that proved fatal.

    ALSO READ | ‘Disobedient, misinformed’: What Karnataka leaders said about Sudha Murty opting out of caste survey

    The young woman’s father lodged a complaint soon after, prompting police to begin an immediate search for the suspect. The complaint noted that Vignesh, who lived across the street from the family and was known to them for several years, had been persistently pressuring Yamini to marry him despite her repeated refusals.

    ALSO READ | Bengaluru weather: Onset of northeast monsoon likely to bring rainfall; IMD issues yellow alert till October 22

    A murder case was registered at the Shrirampura police station, and multiple teams were deployed to track down the suspects. Within 24 hours, officers arrested Vignesh and another man accused of providing him shelter after the crime. Police also recovered the two-wheeler allegedly used by the main accused to reach the crime scene and flee afterward.

    Senior officials confirmed that the investigation remains active, with forensic analysis and further questioning underway to establish the full sequence of events leading to the young student’s death.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/Two Arrested For Murder Of 20-year-old College Student Near Railway Track In Bengaluru: Report
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes