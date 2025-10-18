Bengaluru billionaire blasts IndiGo for ‘uninviting and tasteless’ gourmet meal: ‘Please do a customer survey’

In a recent tweet, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw blasted IndiGo for its in-flight gourmet cuisine, calling it “tasteless.” Her post sparked a conversation about the food served on airlines. A picture of IndiGo's gourmet menu shared by Bengaluru billionaire Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. (X/@kiranshaw)

“This what ⁦@IndiGo6E⁩ calls gourmet cuisine for the Stretch passengers! I prefer their regular items! Oberoi should introspect on this uninviting and tasteless menu - pls do a customer survey n I bet you there will be a 100%,” the Bengaluru billionaire wrote. IndiGoStretch is the airline’s premium business class.

She shared a picture of the menu she received while on the flight. The first item on the menu read “German lentil and feta salad with beetroot aalouti.”

The rest of the menu showed dishes like “Lavash with cream cheese yogurt deep,” “Theedoi tres leches cake,” and “Mined nuts pink salt and pepper.” The menu also listed the drinks available on board. HT.com has reached out to IndiGo, this report will be updated when the airline responds.

Take a look at post by the entrepreneur:

What did social media say?

An individual asked, “What would you rather prefer?” The billionaire posted, “My magic upma or noodles or even sandwiches!” Another added, “Haha, I feel you! The 'gourmet' label often raises expectations, but the reality on board sometimes falls short. A good lounge meal before departure really sets the bar high, and yes, domestic in-flight menus often struggle to compete. Maybe airlines should run proper customer surveys before calling it gourmet.”

A third expressed, “Agreed. The food has really gone downhill. Feels like sterilised food served in an ICU.” A fourth wrote, “Not appetising at all, just fancy words!”