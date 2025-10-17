Bengaluru woman meets military doctor working as cab driver in Canada: ‘Earns $4,000, pays $3,000 rent’

A woman’s video of meeting a doctor driving a cab in Canada has sparked discussions about whether it is always worth relocating from your home country to a foreign one. An Indian who met a doctor driving a cab after relocating to Canada. (Instagram/@meghana.srinivasa)

Meghana Srinivas, from Bengaluru, now in Canada, shared a video of her interaction with the doctor. She met him while travelling from Mississauga to Toronto.

Srinivas shared that the driver from Afghanistan was studying in Canada for a degree and driving a cab to earn his living expenses. She revealed that the man was earning $4,000 by driving a cab but was paying around $3,000 for a one-bedroom condo.

Talking to HT.com, Srinivas recalled her meeting with the driver. “He is originally from Afghanistan and previously served as a military doctor for the US and Canada. He is now in Canada as a PR, working towards obtaining his medical license to continue his profession here.”

In her video, Srinivas, a realtor, advised people to think carefully before relocating and make a proper plan.

“I would encourage all future students and newcomers to Canada to do thorough research before moving — not only about the education system or cities but also about the realities of life here. Understand the job market, cost of living, and what it takes to re-establish your career in a new country,” she told HT.com.

She added, “Canada offers incredible opportunities, but success here requires preparation, adaptability, and patience. Come with skills that are in demand, an open mind to learn, and the determination to grow. If you do that, this country truly rewards your hard work and resilience.”

Social media reacts:

An individual wrote, “The Best advice I will give is to please don’t come here after 35-40 years of age, especially when you are a doctor in your home country. The rules and laws have changed in Canada for International Medical Graduates, and it is now next to impossible to qualify for residency, so stay wherever you are, people. Always remember that the grass looks greener on the other side.”

Another posted, “You are lucky if you get a job that matches your skills and pays matching your worth. It takes years to get there.” A third remarked, “Foreign doctors find it difficult to get jobs here.” A fourth asked, "Why would anyone doing Uber want to stay in a $3k condo?" Srinivas wrote, "Unfortunately, condos are that expensive in Toronto, and that is basic."