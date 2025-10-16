American woman living in India compares everyday prices, says life is ‘far more affordable here’ than in US

An American woman living in India has sparked a discussion online after comparing the cost of living in India vs the US, saying she can “live a more comfortable life” in India despite earning less. Fischer explained why she prefers India over the US. (Instagram/@kristenfischer3)

In an Instagram post, Kristen Fischer, who has been documenting her experiences of living in India, explained why she prefers India over the US. “Why would I want to live in India and not the USA? I will tell you why,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “Sure, people can earn more in America, but they also have to spend more,” Fischer said, adding that for many everyday expenses, “the cost of things is far higher proportionally in the USA than they are in India,” she added.

In the video, Fischer compared several common expenses between the two countries, from haircuts and WiFi to doctor visits and mobile phone plans. A standard haircut, she said, costs between $15-$50 in the US, but only $1.20-$2.50 in India, making it “10 to 20 times cheaper.” Similarly, WiFi costs around $80 a month in the US but just $8 in India.

Fischer went on to say that a movie ticket in the US averages $12-$16, compared to $2.50-$5 in India. A doctor’s visit, which can range from $150-$600 in the US, costs only $7-$17 in India. Even utility bills, she said, are significantly lower - around $40-$50 in India compared to over $200 in the US.

Fischer also noted that a mobile phone plan, which costs between $50-$70 per month in the US, is available for just $3-$5 in India. “Honestly, there are so many more examples of things that are more affordable in India than they are in the US, and even though we are making less money living here in India, we can live far better on the money that we do make,” Fischer said in the video.

Social media reactions

The post has resonated with many users, with several agreeing that India offers a better cost-to-lifestyle balance.

“I totally get your love of India. What a magical place with the most amazing people, food, history, culture.... everything really!! I really enjoy hearing your insights about your life in India. Your family are so lucky to have this opportunity!” one user wrote.

“I agree with all your points. Also food, groceries & restaurants are much cheaper. The home delivery system also makes it so convenient for us here. The availability of public transport which is cheaper. I think even cloth shopping is much cheaper here,” commented another.

“The food in the restaurants is also cheaper. Public transport is also cheaper in India when compared with US,” shared a third user.