Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ‘Disobedient, misinformed’: What Karnataka leaders said about Sudha Murty opting out of caste survey

    Published on: Oct 18, 2025 8:02 AM IST
    By HT News Desk, Bengaluru
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    The Murthys' decision to pot out of the caste survey in Bengaluru raises questions about their motives and political affiliations amidst ongoing data collection efforts in Karnataka. (ANI file)
    The Murthys' decision to pot out of the caste survey in Bengaluru raises questions about their motives and political affiliations amidst ongoing data collection efforts in Karnataka. (ANI file)

    Karnataka's leaders criticized Sudha and Narayana Murthy for opting out of the state's Social and Educational Survey.

    A wave of criticism has emerged from Karnataka's political leadership after prominent public figures, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, declined to take part in the state’s ongoing Social and Educational Survey.

    State Minister HK Patil voiced his disappointment on Friday, suggesting that the Murthys may have misinterpreted the purpose of the initiative. "It is unfortunate she (Sudha Murty) misunderstood this socio-economic survey being conducted. This is to identify the backwardness considering the socio-economic conditions. There is no reason why any sane thinking person should refuse to give this information," Patil said, as per news agency ANI.

    ALSO READ | Bengaluru weather: Onset of northeast monsoon likely to bring rainfall; IMD issues yellow alert till October 22

    The Murthys, who cited their non-affiliation with any backward caste as the reason for opting out, have come under scrutiny from multiple state officials.

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also weighed in, labelling their interpretation of the survey as misinformed. “It is wrong to think of the survey as a survey of the backward classes. The central government will also conduct a caste census in the coming days. Will they still not cooperate? They may be showing such disobedience due to the misinformation they have. The state has a population of about seven crore, and this is an economic, educational and social survey of these people,” Siddaramaiah said, as quoted by the agency.

    ALSO READ | No traffic, no deadly potholes: Man compares Bengaluru’s infrastructure with Tokyo, Sparks debate

    He further pointed out that the survey spans all communities, rich or poor, across castes, under welfare initiatives like the Shakti Yojana. He emphasized that the state government has made extensive efforts to clarify the survey’s goals through advertisements and public communication.

    Adding to the chorus of concern, Minister Priyank Kharge also questioned the rationale behind Sudha Murty’s public stand. He found it surprising that a sitting MP would object to a state-backed initiative of such scale and importance. “The Caste Census is a government initiative. First of all, it is a survey that includes a wealth of additional information. It is surprising that a member of parliament makes such statements,” he said.

    ALSO READ | Siddaramaiah’s ‘London Book of World Records’ tweet gets fact-checked online: ‘Made in Karol Bagh’

    “Clearly, I think it is inspired by other BJP leaders or the co-direction, saying it is voluntary, but more is expected from people like them because they inspire many generations and continue to do so. However, saying that I will not participate in a government survey is not right. You could have refused to answer a few questions at most,” he added.

    (With inputs from ANI)

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/‘Disobedient, Misinformed’: What Karnataka Leaders Said About Sudha Murty Opting Out Of Caste Survey
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes