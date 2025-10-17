Siddaramaiah’s ‘London Book of World Records’ tweet gets fact-checked online: ‘Made in Karol Bagh’

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s celebratory post about the state achieving two “world records” soon turned into an embarrassment after social media users and leaders of opposition parties questioned its credibility and flagged it as a fake certificate. The records, claimed to be issued by the London Book of World Records (LBWR), were found to be linked to a company that was dissolved earlier this year.

The CM had posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday that the state’s Shakti Scheme had been recognised by LBWR for enabling the highest number of free bus rides for women, 564.10 crore rides in total. He also stated that the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) had received 464 national and international honours since 1997. However, the announcement quickly came under scrutiny.

BJP’s Amit Malviya mocked the Congress government for falling for what appeared to be a fake certification. “A BIG embarrassment for Congress. Yesterday, no less than Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah proudly claimed that two state schemes were recognised by the London Book of Records. Turns out — it’s FAKE. Someone literally conned the Congress,” Malviya posted on X, highlighting spelling and grammatical errors in the certificates.