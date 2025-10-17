Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Siddaramaiah’s ‘London Book of World Records’ tweet gets fact-checked online: ‘Made in Karol Bagh’

    Updated on: Oct 17, 2025 5:48 PM IST
    By Shivya Kanojia
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    The CM’s post remained on X for nearly two hours before it was deleted. (HT_PRINT)
    The CM’s post remained on X for nearly two hours before it was deleted. (HT_PRINT)

    Online users also mocked the inconsistent language on the certificate, suggesting it was likely created locally rather than by an international organisation.

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s celebratory post about the state achieving two “world records” soon turned into an embarrassment after social media users and leaders of opposition parties questioned its credibility and flagged it as a fake certificate. The records, claimed to be issued by the London Book of World Records (LBWR), were found to be linked to a company that was dissolved earlier this year.

    The CM had posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday that the state’s Shakti Scheme had been recognised by LBWR for enabling the highest number of free bus rides for women, 564.10 crore rides in total. He also stated that the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) had received 464 national and international honours since 1997. However, the announcement quickly came under scrutiny.

    Also read: Forced kiss, 'pill', no CCTV: 6 chilling details in Bengaluru rape case

    BJP’s Amit Malviya mocked the Congress government for falling for what appeared to be a fake certification. “A BIG embarrassment for Congress. Yesterday, no less than Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah proudly claimed that two state schemes were recognised by the London Book of Records. Turns out — it’s FAKE. Someone literally conned the Congress,” Malviya posted on X, highlighting spelling and grammatical errors in the certificates.

    The Janata Dal (Secular) also joined the criticism, pointing out that the UK firm “London Book of World Records” had no physical office or operations. The party claimed that the company merely sold “Gold, Silver and Platinum record packages”.

    Several users on X pointed out that the London Book of World Records was no longer an active company in the UK. Official records from the UK Companies House show that it was dissolved on 15 July 2025.

    Also read: ‘Rewriting history…’: DK Shivakumar on approval of Bengaluru Business Corridor road project

    Online users also mocked the poor formatting and inconsistent language on the certificate, suggesting it was likely created locally rather than by a reputed international organisation. One user commented, “Someone in Karol Bagh has drafted it,” further fuelling online trolling.

    The CM’s post remained on X for nearly two hours before it was deleted. By then, screenshots had already spread widely across social media, turning what was meant to be a moment of celebration into a major political embarrassment for the state government.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/Siddaramaiah’s ‘London Book Of World Records’ Tweet Gets Fact-checked Online: ‘Made In Karol Bagh’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes