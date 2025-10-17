Forced kiss, 'pill', no CCTV: 6 chilling details in Bengaluru rape case

A 22-year-old engineering student was arrested and remanded to judicial custody for the alleged rape of his senior inside a private college in Bengaluru. Police have registered a case under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched a probe into the assault. (AFP/Representative Image)

The complainant said that the accused, identified as Jeevan Gowda, forcibly tried to kiss the survivor during lunch break, and when she resisted, he dragged her to the men's toilet and raped her, HT reported earlier.

Police have registered a case under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.