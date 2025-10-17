Forced kiss, 'pill', no CCTV: 6 chilling details in Bengaluru rape case

A 22-year-old engineering student was arrested and remanded to judicial custody for the alleged rape of his senior inside a private college in Bengaluru.
The complainant said that the accused, identified as Jeevan Gowda, forcibly tried to kiss the survivor during lunch break, and when she resisted, he dragged her to the men's toilet and raped her, HT reported earlier.
Police have registered a case under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Bengaluru student rape: 6 harrowing details
Accused-survivor knew each other: An officer aware of the development said that both the survivor, a seventh-semester student, and the accused, Jeevan Gowda, were acquainted and studied in the same private engineering college in Bengaluru. "Though Jeevan was a year behind due to academic backlogs," he added.
Lured during lunch break: The accused, a fifth-semester student, lured the survivor during lunch break on the pretext of wanting to speak with her. He allegedly called her to the seventh floor near the architecture block and tried to kiss her.
Dragged to men's toilet: When the survivor resisted and tried to leave the floor in a lift, he followed her and "forcibly dragged her to the men's toilet on the sixth floor and raped her", an officer said. During the assault, the accused allegedly took away her phone when it rang.
'Do you need a pill?': After the incident, accused Jeevan Gowda allegedly called the survivor and asked if she needed a pill, news agency ANI reported. However, she cut the call.
Assault reported after 5 days: Police officials said that though the assault occurred on October 10, it was reported after five days, when the survivor informed her parents about it. Initially, she reportedly was too traumatised to approach authorities. However, when she confided in her friends, they encouraged her to inform her parents. Following this, with her parents' support, the student filed a complaint at the Hanumanthanagar police station on October 15.
No CCTV footage: As the police launched an investigation into the assault following the complaint, authorities have initiated forensic tests. However, the probe is facing a complication since there were no CCTV cameras on the floor where the incident took place.
The assault has also triggered a political slugfest as opposition leaders are blaming the Congress-led state government for failing to protect women.