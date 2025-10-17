Bengaluru rape: Accused was survivor's collegemate, lured her during lunch break. Key details

The 22-year-old engineering student arrested for allegedly raping his senior inside a private college in Bengaluru lured her during the lunch break before committing the assault on October 10, police said on Friday. The case has been registered under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said. (File Photo)

According to the police, the incident came to light five days later when the survivor informed her parents and filed a complaint at the Hanumanthanagar police station.

The Hanumanthanagar police arrested Jeevan Gowda, 21, a fifth-semester student, on Wednesday in connection with the alleged assault. He is currently in judicial custody.

The accused lured her during lunch break? According to the FIR, the survivor arrived at college at 8:55 am and informed Jeevan that she would meet him in the afternoon to collect some items.

The accused allegedly asked to speak with her and repeatedly called her during the lunch break. When the victim went downstairs to meet him, he allegedly asked her to go to the seventh floor near the architecture block, where he attempted to kiss her.

"When she resisted and tried to leave, he forcibly dragged her to the men's toilet on the sixth floor and raped her," the officer added.

During the incident, the accused reportedly took away her phone when it rang.

The survivor, initially too traumatised to approach authorities, later filed a complaint with her parents' support. Police have initiated forensic tests, though the absence of CCTV cameras on the floor where the assault occurred has complicated the investigation.

"Both the survivor and the accused were known to each other and studied in the same institution, though Jeevan was a year behind due to academic backlogs," said an officer familiar with the case.

After the incident, the woman said that she confided in her friends, who encouraged her to inform her parents. Later, the accused allegedly called her, asking if she needed a pill, and she cut her call.

