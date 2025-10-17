‘Rewriting history…’: DK Shivakumar on approval of Bengaluru Business Corridor road project

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the government is “rewriting history” with the Bengaluru Business Corridor, following its approval by the state cabinet on Thursday. Slated for completion in two years, the ambitious project is expected to cut city traffic by up to 40%.

The 117-km Bengaluru Business Corridor, linking Tumakuru Road to Mysuru Road via Yelahanka and Electronic City, is designed to ease city traffic as an alternative to NICE Road.

“The state government has taken a big step. The erstwhile Peripheral Ring Road project has been renamed as Bengaluru Business Corridor and has been approved by the cabinet,” news agency ANI quoted Shivakumar as saying at a press conference.

“As much as 73 km of this road will be in North Bengaluru and the rest in South Bengaluru,” Sivakumar said. The government has decided to take a loan of ₹27,000 crore for the project through Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO).

Although the initial notification suggested that the road must have a width of 100 meters, the government decided to keep it at 65 meters, similar to the width of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. The corridor also has a provision of 5 meters for a possible metro project in the future. “The remaining 35 meters of land will be given back to farmers as compensation,” Shivakumar added.