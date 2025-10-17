Edit Profile
    Bengaluru weather: Onset of northeast monsoon likely to bring rainfall; IMD issues yellow alert till October 22

    Updated on: Oct 17, 2025 7:55 PM IST
    By Shivya Kanojia
    The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru till October 22. (PTI)
    The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru till October 22. (PTI)

    Bengaluru Weather: The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Bengaluru, paving the way for the onset of the northeast monsoon.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru till October 22. The weather agency has forecast generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in the city.

    According to a report by Bangalore Mirror, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Bengaluru, paving the way for the onset of the northeast monsoon.

    Bengaluru Weekly Weather Forecast

    Bengaluru is expected to experience generally cloudy skies through the week, accompanied by light rain or thundershowers on multiple days.

    17 October: Maximum temperature around 30 degrees Celsius and minimum 21 degrees Celsius. Humidity between 75 per cent and 65 per cent. Cloudy skies with occasional rain or thundershowers.

    18 October: Maximum temperature around 30 degrees Celsius and minimum 21 degrees Celsius. Humidity between 75 per cent and 65 per cent. Light to moderate showers expected.

    19 October: Maximum temperature around 30 degrees Celsius and minimum 20 degrees Celsius. Humidity between 75 per cent and 65 per cent. Light rain likely.

    20 October: Maximum temperature around 30 degrees Celsius and minimum 20 degrees Celsius. Humidity between 75 per cent and 65 per cent. Light rain expected under cloudy skies.

    21 October: Maximum temperature around 30 degrees Celsius and minimum 20 degrees Celsius. Humidity between 75 per cent and 65 per cent. Light rain likely.

    22 October: Maximum temperature around 30 degrees Celsius and minimum 20 degrees Celsius. Humidity between 75 per cent and 65 per cent. Cloudy skies with light rain.

    The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru till October 22.

    recommendedIcon
