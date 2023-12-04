Bengaluru man sues restaurant after serving chicken biryani without chicken, wins 1k: Report

A restaurant in Bengaluru was dragged to the consumer court for serving chicken biryani, without chicken in it, reported The Times of India. The city consumer court asked the restaurant to pay ₹1000 as compensation for the ‘mental agony’ it created for the customer, along with the refund of ₹150.

Chicken Biryani(Tea for Turmeric)

According to the report, a man named Krishnappa went to a restaurant along with his wife in April this year, after running out of cooking gas at home. The couple ordered a chicken biryani and took the parcel home. When they opened it, the biryani rice was provided without any meat in it and Krishnappa immediately dialed the restaurant.

When confronted about not giving chicken in chicken biryani, the restaurant owner promised to replace the order in a few minutes. However, the order was not replaced even after two hours and calls to the restaurant went unattended.

Krishnappa decided to serve a notice to the restaurant and sent legal documents but had not received an response from the owner. He then approached Bengaluru Urban district consumer disputes redressal commission in May with a complaint against the owner of the eatery and asked for ₹30,000 compensation.

Krishnappa did not hire any lawyer and argued the case on his own. He produced the photographs of biryani and said that he and his wife went through mental agony as they were unable to cook food that day.

Considering his argument, the judges reportedly said that the restaurant knowingly or unknowingly had committed a mistake and did not give proper services to the customer. It further ordered to pay compensation and refund to the customer.

