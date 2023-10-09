Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line begins its full operations: 5 things to know

The Bengaluru Metro’s Purple Line started its full operation on Monday morning without any formal or informal inaugural ceremony. The operations finally began at two crucial Metro stretches on the purple line – Krishnarajapuram-Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri-Challaghatta – connecting east Bengaluru to central and south Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line begins its full operations:(X/@bykarthikreddy)

Five things to know about the Purple Line Metro

The Metro train will take 82 minutes to reach Challaghatta from Whitefield and the ticket fare stands at ₹ 57.

2. A total of six coaches are set to operate in this line with 180 trips every day, making the commute easy for those who work in Whitefield and surrounding areas.

3. The train services on the Purple Line will begin at 5am every day and the last train departs at 10.45pm from Kadugodi (Whitefield) station.

4. The train frequency is set according to the peak hours to manage the high footfalls. During morning peak hours, trains will run with a frequency of 5 to 10 minutes on the purple line. Between Majestic station and MG Road, a train will be available every three minutes. During non-peak hours, trains will be available with a frequency of 8 to 15 minutes.

5. The Purple Line has a total of 37 Metro stations covering a distance of 44 kilometres. This Metro line is expected to bring relief from severe traffic snarls during peak hours.

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed a special concern towards this Purple Line and directed the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials to launch it immediately. In an X post, he said, “PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has directed BMRCL to commence services on the new stretches of the #PurpleLine (Challaghatta to Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield), without postponing operations for a formal inauguration ceremony with VIP presence.”

The Purple Line is also expected to enhance the public transport in Bengaluru, as Whitefield has numerous tech parks and employees from various parts of the city work there.

