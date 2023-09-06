Bengaluru metro’s purple line is set to be fully operational only after September 15, said a report in Money Control. The two stretches on the purple line, Kengeri – Challaghatta and KR Puram – Baiyappanahalli are pending on the purple line; once inaugurated, the purple line will connect east Bengaluru to most parts of the city. Bengaluru metro's purple line to be fully operational after September 15: Report(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

According to the report, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) requested the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) to inspect the two pending stretches as early as possible. “The CMRS has asked us for a few clarifications, and we will submit them on September 7. We are expecting that the inspection and other minor pending works will be finished by September 15 and we will inaugurate both stretches after that,” BMRCL MD Anjum Parwej is quoted as saying in the publication. The trial runs are already conducted on both the stretches of purple line.

The BMRCL earlier announced that the aim is to inaugurate the KR Puram – Baiyappanahalli line by mid-July. Once inaugurated, the purple line is expected to enhance the public transport in Bengaluru, as Whitefield has numerous tech parks and employees from various parts of the city work there.

The previous BJP-led government had launched the Whitefield – KR Puram line and faced criticism for not being able to finish works on this important stretch. The BMRCL then clarified that they had to install an open web grinder above Bennganahalli railway station, which needed approval from Indian Railways. Between KR Puram and Baiyappanahalli , there will be only one metro station, Jyotipuram.

