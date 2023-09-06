News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru airport observes 124 per cent raise of mango exports in 2023

Bengaluru airport observes 124 per cent raise of mango exports in 2023

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Sep 06, 2023 05:00 PM IST

As the ‘King of fruits’ is widely consumed across the west, the Mangoes were exported to over 60 countries from Bengaluru in 2023.

The Mango exports from Bengaluru saw a bigtime surge of 124 per cent in 2023 alone, said an announcement by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Wednesday. As the ‘King of fruits’ is widely consumed across the west, the Mangoes were exported to over 60 countries from Bengaluru in 2023.

Compared to 2022, the mango export rate from Bengaluru has set a benchmark to other international airports in the country. The announcement read, “Demonstrating a consistent upward trend in exports, BLR Airport has achieved an impressive 124% growth in mango exports for this season compared to the previous year, establishing a three-year tonnage record.”

More than 6.5 lakhs kgs of Mangoes were exported to the parts of world from Bengaluru airport, which is roughly 17 lakh mango pieces. “In 2023, BLR Airport processed an export of 6,84,648 kgs of mangoes, showcasing a significant rise from the 3,05,521 kgs exported in the previous year. Furthermore, this season's exports saw an impressive 86% increase in the number of pieces, with approximately 17 lakh pieces of mangoes being exported,” further read the announcement.

The top US cities like Washington D. C. Dallas and San Francisco are the cities which imported mangoes during the season. “BLR Airport's expansive export network spans more than 60 international destinations. Particularly noteworthy is the thriving export of mangoes to the United States this year, where prominent metropolitan regions such as Dallas Fort Worth, Washington D.C., and San Francisco have played a pivotal role in fostering this growth,” said the Bengaluru airport authorities.

