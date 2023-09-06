Bengaluru’s first underground electric transformer was inaugurated at Malleshwaram on Tuesday by the city’s civic body and electricity board together. The idea behind the underground electric transformer is to ensure the safety of people and to maintain the aesthetics of India’s garden city. Bengaluru's first underground electric transformer inaugurated at Malleshwaram.

Karnataka energy minister KJ George said that the government is planning to install more such underground electric transformers in the city, which are usually seen on the footpath or on the side of a road. He said, “#Bescom will eventually convert all the HT overhead lines to underground cables in Bengaluru city. This will also convert the complete system which includes distribution transformers, ring main units, feeder pillar boxes, etc into an underground system.”

The minister also said that this will help the BBMP and BESCOM to provide better service, as they do not need to dig the road or block the traffic during any maintenance works. “This adds to the overall safety of the environment, encouraging the citizens to use footpaths without any hassles since they’d be free from interruption during maintenance works of overhead cables and related equipment. This would also keep the electrical equipment insulated from drastic climatic changes such as cold, heat and rains,” the minister added.

The minister also reiterated that there is a need to avoid the visual clutter in Bengaluru, which is visited by the people from all over the globe. He also said, “More than anything else, smart underground distribution infrastructure is not only innovative, it also removes a significant amount of visual clutter and improves the looks of the urban area.”

