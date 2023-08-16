Bengaluru metro's purple line to be interrupted from August 17. More details

The Baiyappanahalli – Krishnarajapuram and Kengeri – Challaghatta stretches on the purple line of Bengaluru metro are getting ready for the inauguration and the regular metro services will be interrupted from August 17 to 29, said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

In an announcement BMRCL said that the interruptions are to facilitate testing of signaling systems at the latest metro lines that are going to be launched.

Here are the metro services that will be interrupted.

On August 17, there will be no train services for the full day between Kengeri and Mysuru Road Metro Stations. Train services will be available only between Mysuru Road and Baiyappanahalli metro stations from 5.00 am to 11.00 pm.

On August 23 and 24, there will be no train services up to 7 am between Kengeri and Mysuru Road metro stations. During this period, train services will be available only between Mysuru Road and Swami Vivekananda Road metro stations. After 7.00 am, normal services will be resumed from Kengeri to Baiyappanahalli.

From August 20 to 29, There will be no train services up to 7 am between Baiyappanahalli Terminal - Swami Vivekananda Road Metro Station and between Krishnarajapura - Whitefield (Kadugodi) sections. During this period, train services will be available from Swami Vivekananda Road Metro. On August 23 and 24, metro trains will be terminated at Mysuru Road between 5 am to 7 am and on the remaining days trains will run up to Kengeri. After 7.00 am, normal services will be there from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri.

On Tuesday, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that the Baiyappanahalli – KR Puram and Kengeri – Challaghatta stretches will be inaugurated only in September.

Speaking at the Independence Day event, Siddaramaiah said, “Bengaluru metro network stands second in the whole country. By September this year, Baiyappanahalli – Krishnarajapuram and Kengeri – Challaghatta lines will become operational. By December this year, Nagasandra – Madavara expansion will also be completed.”

