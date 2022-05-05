Bengaluru murder: 9 arrested for kidnapping and hiding man in boot of car

Bengaluru police have arrested nine men, including two juveniles for kidnapping and killing a 33-year-old man on Saturday. It has come to light that the prime accused in the case was in a relationship with the victim's wife and has been identified as Joheb Abrar, a metal fabricator, who was a resident of Chandra Layout.

Abrar's body was found on a pavement near a gym on the 10th main road of Gangodanahalli on May 1. The main accused, called Nadeem Pasha, is reportedly a 23-year-old garment shop owner and was arrested after his eight associates Mohammed Shafi, Shabbir Hussain, Hannan Pasha, Mohammed Mubarak, Thabrez Pasha, Tanveer Pasha and the two minors told police about the incident.

According to the police, Nadeem was in a relationship with Abrar's wife, Shabreen Khannum. Abrar's mother found out about it and had multiple arguments with her over the issue. Shabreen had according to reports left her husband's house and was staying at her mother's residence thereafter.

Angry over this issue, Nadeem kidnapped Abrar from his house in a car and attacked him. Nadeem allegedly put Abrar in the boot of the car and drove around Bengaluru for hours. Abrar, who was asthmatic died in the carrier from breathlessness and suffocation, reports said. When Nadeem and his partners in crime saw that Abrar had died, they dumped his body on a pavement in Gangodanahalli and fled.

Some reports said that the gang had taped the victim's mouth and nose, but they reportedly told police they had no intention to take the deceased's life. The incident came to light after Abrar’s mother, Fareeda Sultana, a resident of Minaz Nagar, filed a complaint with the police and asserted Nadeem's role in the murder, saying he was Shabreen's classmate. The police then tracked down Nadeem's associates, who gave away details of the murder, leading to Nadeem's arrest, reports said.

The police have also taken Shabreen Khannum into custody and are interrogating her to ascertain if she was involved in the crime.