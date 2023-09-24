Bengaluru News Live: PM Modi to launch Vande Bharat Express to Hyderabad today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate nine Vande Bharat Express trains today and the most awaited Bengaluru – Hyderabad Vande Bharat train is one among the nine. The semi high speed train is expected to enhance the connectivity between the two IT hubs which are also the capital cities of Karnataka and Telangana.

The Cauvery water sharing dispute is expected to escalate further as the BJP is planning to continue protest in various parts of the state. The Karnataka cabinet announced that a decision on water sharing with Tamil Nadu will be made by September 26, the date of the next meeting of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee. Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, during a media briefing, said that the state is currently releasing approximately 3,000 cusecs of water daily. However, only about 34% of the water ordered for transfer to Tamil Nadu has been released thus far, he added.

Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda announced an alliance with the BJP in Karnataka and formally joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Many resignations from the party followed after the announcement of alliance.

Pro Kannada organizations and farmer associations have called for a Bengaluru bandh on September 26. The organizations are also planning to conduct a Karnataka bandh on the same day and a decision regarding it will be taken in a meeting which is scheduled on Monday.