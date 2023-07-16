Bengaluru Opposition meet: Who are attending the key huddle? See full list

The meeting of opposition parties called by the Indian National Congress (INC) will be conducted in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and state Congress in charge Randeep Surjewala are already looking after the arrangements made for the leaders who will be attending the meeting tomorrow. This will be the second opposition meeting after the one convened by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 23.

Opposition meet in Patna on Friday (File Photo)

Who are the top leaders attending?

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge already invited top opposition leaders to participate in the second unity meeting, to discuss the strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party for general elections in 2024. A total of 24 parties are likely to attend this meeting.

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will attend the meeting. Sonia Gandhi will reportedly host a dinner on Monday evening for all the leaders. West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee has already confirmed her presence in the meeting. Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackery, Sanjay Raut and Aditya Thackery will also be attending the meet.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad also said that they will travel to Bengaluru on Monday for the meeting of the opposition parties.

Tamil Nadu CM and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin was one of the first leaders to confirm his attendance at the meeting.

Meanwhile Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Aravind Kejriwal is likely to attend the Bengaluru meet but has not confirmed his decision. He will reportedly hold a discussion with AAP’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting on Sunday and confirm his stand on the opposition meet.

According to news agency ANI, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Kongu Desa Makkal Katchi (KDMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), All India Forward Bloc, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress (Joseph), and Kerala Congress (Mani) are among the new political parties that will be joining the meeting.

