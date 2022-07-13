Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru park sign goes viral for ordering people to not walk 'anti-clockwise'
bengaluru news

Bengaluru park sign goes viral for ordering people to not walk 'anti-clockwise'

A BBMP sign at a public park asking people not to walk ‘anti-clockwise’ elicited hilarious responses from netizens who asked ‘is nagin dance allowed?’ See the post here.
A BBMP sign at a public park in Bengaluru that prohibits walking anti-clockwise is making the rounds on social media and eliciting hilarious comments. (Image source: Reddit)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 05:36 PM IST
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Posters and signs are a common sight in parks and public spaces as they often instruct people on dos and don'ts - to not litter, for example. However, one sign in a Bengaluru park has a different message - asking people not to walk in an anti-clockwise direction.

The sign, put up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city's administrative body, reads, "No jogging, no walking, no anti-clockwise walking."

Image source: Reddit

The post attracted hilarious comments and replies, with one user writing, "Is nagin (snake) dance allowed?" to which another replied, "Only if you do it clockwise."

RELATED STORIES

One user wrote, "If they see me running do they also run to stop me or stand still," which got replies like "Checkmate BBMP" and "Nearest traffic cop comes and puts a chalan."

A third user said, "BBMP management meeting. What should we fix? Bad roads (No) Bad garbage management (No) People walking anti-clockwise (Yes)," while a fourth commented sarcastically, "They’ve got their priorities right!"

Similarly, a post went viral on Tuesday after a LinkedIn user posted a photograph of a man using his laptop - while riding pillion on a bike - at a flyover . This ignited debates on social media over work culture in the city.

Read: LinkedIn user posts pic of man in Bengaluru using laptop while riding pillion. Ignites debate

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru social media
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP