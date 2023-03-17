A total of 13 alleged drug peddlers including four foreign nationals were arrested in Bengaluru on Friday by the anti-narcotics wing of Bengaluru Police. The cops are currently investigating the accused.

Bengaluru police arrest 13 people for allegedly peddling drugs

According to police, 1.5 kilograms of MDMA, 41 ecstasy pills and 25 kilograms of marijuana were seized from the accused. The drugs that were caught by the police is said to be worth Rs. 2.48 crore. This is also one of the major drug related arrests at Bengaluru in recent times.

In February, The City Crime Branch of Bengaluru police on Thursday arrested 11 people for allegedly selling drugs to the college students in the city. Many narcotic substances like MDMA, Ecstasy pills, LSD and Hashish oil were recovered from the accused.

Karnataka police have been cracking down the drug scandals in the state and already warned the peddlers to stay away from it. In January, Mangaluru Police arrested nine people, including doctors, on Saturday over alleged involvement in consumption and peddling of narcotic substances. Among those held, there were also medical students of a private college in Mangaluru. Students and doctors from Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka were reportedly among the arrested people. In January alone, the police in Mangaluru have made twenty-four arrests in drug related cases.

Police also arrested a man in Mangaluru and seized 16 grams of narcotics, estimated to be worth Rs. 1.56 lakh. The accused, identified as Abdulla Bardila (51), is a resident of Goa and was caught while peddling drugs in Karnataka’s coastal city.

