Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru police arrest two-wheeler thief, 25 bikes recovered
bengaluru news

Bengaluru police arrest two-wheeler thief, 25 bikes recovered

Mahalakshmi Layout police have arrested an accused and recovered 25 two wheelers from him. All these vehicles are transferred to Mahalakshmi Layout police station.
25 bikes recovered from a two wheeler thief by Bengaluru police. 
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 03:49 PM IST
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Bengaluru police on Wednesday arrested a notorious two-wheeler thief and recovered 25 vehicles from him. All recovered bikes have been transferred to the Mahalakshmi Layout Police Station in northwest Bengaluru but details about the thief have yet to be revealed.

Vinayak Patil, deputy commissioner of police (north Bengaluru), took to social media and shared an image of the stolen bikes. "Mahalakshmi Layout police have arrested a two-wheeler thief and recovered 25 stolen bikes..." he tweeted.

The 25 bikes consist of four scooters and 21 motorcycles. The number plates indicate they were registered in different states, including Andhra Pradesh. There are also some Karnataka-registered vehicles.

RELATED STORIES

Concerns have increased recently over theft of two-wheelers in Bengaluru and multiple accused have been taken into custody over this matter.

In January police from the Byatarayanapura area arrested three people - for allegedly stealing two-wheelers and recovered a similar number - 25 - bikes from them.

Mahalakshmi Layout police, however, recovered 25 from one thief.

Bengaluru citizens have taken to Twitter to express their reactions.

Some lauded the cops for their effort and some others took the opportunity to crack some jokes.

One person wrote: "Interesting - 25 bikes. Was he running any 2-wheeler shop with those bikes? (Sic)"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
crime
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP