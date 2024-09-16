After a picture of Ganesh idol in a police van went viral, a senior cop has clarified that it was collected for immersion. The incident happened at Bengaluru's Town Hall where a protest was planned against the recent clashes in Nagamangala and police were deployed at the protest site. During the protest, a Ganesh idol was seen inside police van and a political row erupted in the state. Bengaluru police clarifies on viral Ganesh image inside police van. Full details

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya called the visuals terrifying and attacked the ruling Congress party. In an X post, Surya wrote, “This visual of Lord Ganesha in a police vehicle is terrifying. Why is the Congress hell-bent on insulting our deities, & belittling the belief and faith of millions of Hindus?”

PM Narendra Modi too addressed the issue during a rally at Haryana. He said, “In Congress-ruled Karnataka, even Ganpati is being put in jail.”

However, Bengaluru police issued a clarification regarding the incident. A top cop said that the idol was placed inside police van when the protesters were detained. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Bengaluru Central Divison said, “On Sept 13, 2024, Hindu groups protested at Bengaluru's Town Hall over the Nagamangala Ganesh procession incident, defying a HC order. Demonstrators detained. Ganapati idol was later immersed by authorities with rituals.”

The right-wing activists protested against this incident and called the incident unfortunate. There were also speculations about the incident saying that it happened in Nagamangala and police clarified that it happened in Bengaluru.