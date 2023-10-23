Power disruptions in Bengaluru till Friday, several areas affected
Bengaluru to face power cuts for much of this week as power supply companies carry out maintenance works.
Bengaluru city is likely to witness scheduled power outages for most of this week amid a sharp fall in electricity production. Power supply companies including the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have undertaken several maintenance projects as well, owing to outages in some areas.
These works consist of renovation, modernisation, DTC structure maintenance, line maintenance, shifting cables from overhead to underground, ring main unit maintenance, tree trimming, Jalasiri 24x7 water supply work, tightening of jumps, replacement of deteriorated poles, underground cable damage rectification, straightening of slanted poles, among many others.
Most of these outages are expected to occur between 10 am and 4 pm, however, some works may be completed earlier.
Here is a day-by-day list of areas that are likely to see power cuts:
October 23-27, Monday to Friday: Kuntegowdanahally, Yaladabagi, Havinahalu, Kataveeranahally, Navaneboranahally, Ajjaiahnapalya, LH Palya, Thippanahally, Byadarahally, Dasarahalli, Venkatapura, Saluparahalli, Seebi Agrahara, Doddaseebi, Durgadahalli, Thippanahalli, Borasandra, Kallashettihalli, Yaththappanahatti, Kalajjiroppa, Sibaianapalya, Basarihalli, Hunjanal And Byadarahalli.
October 25-27, Wednesday to Friday: Chandra layout 80 ft Road, 1st and 2nd Stage, Palike Soudha, Jyothi nagar, Income Tax layout and Basaweshwara layout.
October 26, Thursday: SS High Tech Hospital and its surrounding areas.