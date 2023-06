Bengaluru: Power cuts in store this weekend; Check area list

Bengaluru city is expected to witness power shutdowns this weekend, i.e., on Saturday and Sunday in the midst of quarterly maintenance works taken up by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KTPCL). Data uploaded onto the BESCOM's website indicated that most of the outages will occur between 10am and 5pm.

Apart from outages and shutdowns, residents are also dealing with an abnormal and sudden hike in power tariff over which several industry and trade bodies in Karnataka held a state-wide protest yesterday.(AP)

Here is the day-wise list of areas that might be affected:

June 24, Saturday

Manjunathnagara, Prakash nagara, Subramanyanagara, Vijayanagara, Rajajinagara 2nd block, 6th Block, Amarjyothi Nagara, Saraswati Nagara, Vinayaka layout, Agrahara, Dasarahali, Indiranagar, Shankarmata Fidelity, IBM, Siemens, Manyatha Residency, B.T.S Loucent, Godrej apartment, Hebbal, Kempapura, Vinayaka Layout, Chiranjeevi Layout, Venkategowda Layout, Nokia Block, Madhuvana, Srirampura, Chamundeshwari Layout, Royal Enclave, Mestri Palya, Thanisandra, SNN Clermont apartment, BDS Layout, Mantri Lithos, Coffee Board layout, Fathima layout, Mariyanna Palya, Thalikoppa, Nallur, Kodiyala, Ankasandra Panchayat limits, Byadarahalli, Basavapura, Mattikere, Kodihalli, Kadaba, Byalahalli, HAL water supply, Hosur, Madhugiri, Koratagere, Siddapura, Rangapura, Jayanagara (Agri), JVN palya, Chandragiri, Chandrabhavi, Hanumanthapura, Laxmipura, Yaragunte, Chikkmalur, Dasarahalli, Kathriguppe and surrounding areas.

June 25, Sunday

Gandhi nagar, Chikkapete, Ananda Rao circle, Peenya 3rd stage, Peenya 4th Phase, 4th Main, 8th Cross, Maruthi Layout, Rajagopala nagara, Ganapathinagar Main road, Police station road, Chamundipura, Muneshwara Temple road, MEC Layout, Malayali guest house road, KHB Layout, Rajeshwarinagar, Akash theatre Road, Friends Circle, Vignana Public School road, Bhyraveshvara Nagara, Bank colony, Vidhanasoudha Layout, Muneshwara Layout, KG Layout, Rajiv Gandhi Nagara, Chowdeshwari Nagara, Laggere Old Village, Goraguntepalya, Tarikere, Modur, Jigani, Gollahalli, Vivekananda yoga ashrama, Tavarekere, Kodigehalli, Dabaspet, Nelamangala, Begur, Hirehalli, Cheluru and Hosakere.