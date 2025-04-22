Bengaluru professor allegedly assaulted for asking men not to litter, FIR registered

A college professor in Bengaluru has alleged that he was physically assaulted by three men after he confronted them for dumping waste on a public road. The incident reportedly took place near the parking area of JHBS Layout, and an FIR has been filed, though no arrests have been made so far. Bengaluru professor alleged that he was attacked by a group of men for asking them not to litter on roads.

Also Read - Only people have power to destabilise a govt: JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy hits back at Kharge

Man records a selfie video

The man, identified as Aarabindo Gupta, works at a private college in the city. In a selfie video shared on social media, Gupta recounted the ordeal and showed visible injuries on his face. “I saw a few men throwing trash, including glass pieces, onto the road. I told them not to litter, especially with hazardous items that could cause accidents. But instead of listening, they started beating me up,” he said.

According to Gupta, two of the men pinned his arms while the third repeatedly hit him with a helmet. He described the attack as unprovoked and brutal.

The professor also expressed disappointment over the declining civic sense and safety in the city. “Bengaluru was once known as one of the safest cities in the country. That image is slowly fading because of the actions of such individuals,” he said in the video. He urged the police to take swift action and bring the attackers to justice.

Also Read - Bengaluru IAF officer booked for ‘attempt to murder’ after CCTV footage of attack surfaces

While Gupta confirmed that he had filed a formal complaint and an FIR had been registered, Bengaluru Police said they are still verifying the sequence of events and are yet to make any arrests in the case.

This incident comes on the heels of another shocking road rage case involving IAF Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose, who was recently booked for attempt to murder after CCTV footage showed him assaulting a call centre employee in a separate incident near Tin Factory. Initially, Bose had alleged he was attacked for not speaking Kannada, but police investigations revealed it to be a routine road rage episode.