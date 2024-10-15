Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru rain nightmare: Terrifying video shows biker falling as water gushes fiercely in flooded underpass

ByYamini C S
Oct 15, 2024 07:06 PM IST

A viral video shows a motorcyclist losing control in a flooded underpass in Bengaluru, igniting public concern over the city's preparedness for severe weather.

Amid severe rain in Bengaluru, a chilling video capturing a motorcyclist losing control and falling over in a flooded underpass has gone viral. The footage, shared on X by a local resident has sparked outrage and concern about the city's preparedness for extreme weather events.

The biker, caught off guard by the sudden rise in water levels, loses balance and is thrown off his bike as the water rapidly rushes through the passage.(X)
The biker, caught off guard by the sudden rise in water levels, loses balance and is thrown off his bike as the water rapidly rushes through the passage.(X)

READ | Bengaluru kids injured in head-on collision on Mysuru Expressway amid rain; Video surfaces online

The short clip shows the motorcyclist attempting to navigate through the submerged underpass, only for the floodwaters to surge around him with startling force. The biker, caught off guard by the sudden rise in water levels, loses balance and is thrown off his bike as the water rapidly rushes through the passage.

READ | Bengaluru schools and colleges to remain closed tomorrow amid heavy rain across city

The video was recorded at the Panathur railway underpass and shows the overwhelming flow of water that makes it difficult to even stand, let alone ride. Thankfully, the rider was not seriously injured, but the incident has once again highlighted the growing risk posed by flooding in the city's infrastructure.

“IT workers relying on bikes for quick commutes are at the mercy of the weather God today in Bengaluru. Here’s the current scene the at Panathur Railway underpass!” the user said and shared the video. It garnered over 20,000 views and 280 likes.

Watch the full video here:

Local residents have long been concerned about the state of Bengaluru's flood management system, especially in light of the city's increasingly erratic monsoon seasons. Social media users have expressed outrage, with many calling on local authorities to prioritize flood control measures and ensure the safety of Bengaluru's commuters.

“@CMofKarnataka condition of your infra!” posted an X user.

“Now the boat costs will increase in Bengaluru,” a user wrote in response.

“The only reason I bought engine protection for my car insurance,” another said.

READ | Bengaluru's Manyata Tech Park flooded amid incessant rain, techies advised to leave office early. Video

The viral video is a stark reminder of the urgent need for improved drainage systems and better planning to safeguard citizens against the escalating risks posed by climate change.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On