Bengaluru rain nightmare: Terrifying video shows biker falling as water gushes fiercely in flooded underpass

Amid severe rain in Bengaluru, a chilling video capturing a motorcyclist losing control and falling over in a flooded underpass has gone viral. The footage, shared on X by a local resident has sparked outrage and concern about the city's preparedness for extreme weather events. The biker, caught off guard by the sudden rise in water levels, loses balance and is thrown off his bike as the water rapidly rushes through the passage.(X)

The short clip shows the motorcyclist attempting to navigate through the submerged underpass, only for the floodwaters to surge around him with startling force. The biker, caught off guard by the sudden rise in water levels, loses balance and is thrown off his bike as the water rapidly rushes through the passage.

The video was recorded at the Panathur railway underpass and shows the overwhelming flow of water that makes it difficult to even stand, let alone ride. Thankfully, the rider was not seriously injured, but the incident has once again highlighted the growing risk posed by flooding in the city's infrastructure.

“IT workers relying on bikes for quick commutes are at the mercy of the weather God today in Bengaluru. Here’s the current scene the at Panathur Railway underpass!” the user said and shared the video. It garnered over 20,000 views and 280 likes.

Watch the full video here:

Local residents have long been concerned about the state of Bengaluru's flood management system, especially in light of the city's increasingly erratic monsoon seasons. Social media users have expressed outrage, with many calling on local authorities to prioritize flood control measures and ensure the safety of Bengaluru's commuters.

“@CMofKarnataka condition of your infra!” posted an X user.

“Now the boat costs will increase in Bengaluru,” a user wrote in response.

“The only reason I bought engine protection for my car insurance,” another said.

The viral video is a stark reminder of the urgent need for improved drainage systems and better planning to safeguard citizens against the escalating risks posed by climate change.