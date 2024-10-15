Bengaluru kids injured in head-on collision on Mysuru Expressway amid rain; Video surfaces online

Amid severe rain in Bengaluru, a dramatic car crash on the Mysuru Expressway left two young children injured after a head-on collision. The incident occurred on Sunday evening, when heavy rains and poor visibility were significant factors on the highway. Two children sitting in the front of the car suffered injuries due to the deployment of the airbags and were said to be bleeding.(X)

READ | Bengaluru schools and colleges to remain closed tomorrow amid heavy rain across city

According to an eyewitness, who narrowly avoided the crash, the accident unfolded just moments after the rain subsided. The driver was traveling from Kushalnagar to Bengaluru when, while passing a truck in the middle lane, a car from the opposite side suddenly lost control. It appeared to flip in mid-air, launching about 10 feet before landing in the leftmost lane, where it struck a TATA Nexon, a post by the eyewitness said.

“I literally froze for a second & by the time I could the car flipped & landed on the left most lane and it again rolled over and a TATA nexon crashed into it,” The witness, who managed to avoid the wreckage, wrote.

READ | Bengaluru rain: Massive morning showers lead to traffic snarls across city, Hebbal flyover faces grid lock

The Nexon had two children in the front, who were sitting on the driver's lap and the passenger's lap, the post alleged. They suffered injuries due to the deployment of the airbags and were said to be bleeding. A video shared online showed the children in distress.

“My guess is that the baleno driver went over a puddle at a higher speed & lot control and hit the divider which caused the car to launch in the air & crash. Sad part was inside the nexon were 2 infants I think who was sitting on drivers lap & due to the airbag deployment, the infant was bleeding also there was another infant on passenger lap,” the post said.

READ | Bengaluru's Manyata Tech Park flooded amid incessant rain, techies advised to leave office early. Video

The main cause of the accident is said to be waterlogging and poor visibility due to incessant rains. “It was raining very heavily & for about 30 minutes had to stop the car after taking an exit from the highway due to poor visibility as well. Also the main problem on this Highway as I've told many people as well is waterlogging on this highway especially near the divider & also the lack of people's knowledge on how fast to go over these roads,” the user said in his post.