Bengaluru schools and colleges to remain closed tomorrow amid heavy rain across city

Amid intense rainfall left parts of Bengaluru inundated, the Karnataka government announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in the tech capital on Wednesday. Bengaluru Urban District collector Jagadeesha issued orders on Tuesday evening as rains are likely to continue for the next few days. schools and colleges to stay shut in Bengaluru tomorrow (Oct 16)

Also Read - Bengaluru's Manyata Tech Park flooded amid incessant rain, techies advised to leave office early. Video

The Indian Meteorological Département (IMD) also declared an Orange alert for Bengaluru, and the city is expected to witness heavy rainfall from tomorrow. The schools just reopened after the Dasara break, and teachers in a few schools are reportedly asked to conduct online classes for students of higher sections. Thursday is already going to be a public holiday due to Valmiki Jayanti.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Bengaluru’s civic body said that a flood management team is on pace to attend to the residents at any given point of time. In an announcement, BBMP said, “Following are the areas where it rained throughout the day, and there is a prediction that it may rain further in these areas until 8 am 16/10/2024. BBMP’s flood management systems are in place and operational. We are actively addressing and providing areas impacted by the rain.”

Also Read - Thief snatches gold chain from Bengaluru woman's neck while praying in temple. Video

The civic body also urged the people of Bengaluru to step out if necessary. “We urge the citizens of these areas to venture out only when necessary and be cautious,” added BBMP.

The Yelahanka Zone of Bengaluru received heavy rainfall on Tuesday as Chowdeswari Nagar saw 73.5 mm of rainfall, highest in the city. The Jakkur belt also recorded 65.5 mm of rainfall.