Thu, Nov 13, 2025
Bengaluru records AQI at 104, IMD forecasts chilly winter nights ahead. Check forecast

HT News Desk
Published on: Nov 13, 2025 04:30 pm IST

Bengaluru weather: The maximum temperature is expected to be around 28 degrees, while the minimum will hover around 18 degrees.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast chilly winter days for Bengaluru over the next few days. As per the weekly forecast, the city will experience partly cloudy skies until November 18. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 28 degrees, while the minimum will hover around 18 degrees.

Bengaluru weather: The city will experience partly cloudy skies on Thursday. (HT photo)
Bengaluru weather: The city will experience partly cloudy skies on Thursday. (HT photo)

Bengaluru's AQI

At 2 pm on Thursday, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 104, which falls in the moderate category.

Bengaluru Weekly Forecast

Thursday:

Bengaluru will see partly cloudy skies, with temperatures ranging between 18 degrees and 28 degrees. The weather department has not issued any warning for November 13.

November 14 – November 18:

November 14:

The Met Department has predicted partly cloudy skies for Bengaluru on Friday. The maximum temperature will be around 28 degrees and the minimum around 18 degrees.

November 15:

The forecast suggests chilly mornings and cool days for Karnataka’s capital on Saturday. Temperatures will range between 18 degrees and 28 degrees. No warnings have been issued by the IMD.

November 16:

The IMD forecasts partly cloudy skies for the Silicon Valley of India on Sunday. Daytime temperatures will be around 28 degrees, while the minimum will be around 18 degrees.

November 17 and 18:

The next week will begin with partly cloudy skies. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 28 degrees and the minimum around 18 degrees. Humidity levels are expected to stay moderate.

Will minimum temperature drop?

The minimum temperature is not expected to drop further. It will likely remain around 18 degreesuntil November 18, according to the weekly forecast issued by the IMD.

