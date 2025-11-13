Can you guess if this 8-lane traffic jam is on busy Bengaluru road? See viral pic

A viral photo shared on social media has once again brought Bengaluru’s never-ending traffic chaos into the spotlight. The image shows an eight-lane traffic jam stretching endlessly in both directions on a busy road. The pic seems to be from a stretch leading to one of Bengaluru’s major tech parks. (X@WF_Watcher)

The post, shared by the handle Bangalore Metro Updates on X (formerly Twitter), shows numerous vehicles—cars, bikes, and buses packed so tightly that even identifying number plates seems nearly impossible.

According to the post, the image seems to be from a stretch leading to one of Bengaluru’s major tech parks, a zone notorious for peak-hour congestion. “Can you guess this 8-lane traffic jam on both sides without even checking the vehicle number plates? Seems like an everyday scene on the stretch leading to the major tech park zone,” the post read.

The image quickly went viral, drawing thousands of reactions from frustrated commuters and amused netizens alike.

Social media reactions

“They convert 2 lanes into 5 lanes and 3 lanes into 7 lanes. It's an ugly sight. And the constant Horning wtf. Autos and Tanker and Tempo drivers are mafias. And bike riders are shit who zig zag their way through without even waiting for a second,” a user wrote.

“There’s a choke point like dug up roads or an intersection. Also the main problem is due only one outrr ring road. With current population density BLR should have atleast 4 ring roads circling the city,” another user wrote.

“Don't worry, some more lanes and flyovers will solve it. We also have fancy alternatives to flyovers - they are called tunnels! They do the same thing as flyovers but underground,’’ a third user mentioned.