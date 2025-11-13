Bengaluru's controversial tunnel project gets bids from four major firms. Details: Report

Bengaluru’s expensive and controversial tunnel road project has moved a step closer to reality, with four major infrastructure firms submitting bids to build it. Bengaluru's controversial tunnel road project progressed forward with four firms submitting bids to construct it. (AI generated image- Google Gemini)

Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE), the agency in charge, confirmed receiving proposals from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), Adani Group, Vishwa Samudra Engineering, and Dilip Buildcon Limited, said a report by The Hindu.

The ambitious plan involves constructing a 16.74-km twin tunnel that will link Esteem Mall Junction in Hebbal to Central Silk Board Junction, aiming to ease traffic congestion along Bengaluru’s north-south corridor. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has backed the project strongly, though it has faced opposition and multiple petitions in the High Court.

B-SMILE first floated global tenders in July 2025, but extended the submission deadline several times due to limited participation. The final bids were received by November 11, said the report.

According to officials, the construction will take about 50 months (just over four years), meaning the tunnel could open by late 2029 if all goes as planned.

The project will be developed under a Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) model, with a 34-year concession period, including construction. Once completed, the developer will manage the tunnels before handing them over to the Karnataka government, the report noted.

The tunnel is divided into two equal packages:

Package 1: Esteem Mall to Seshadri Road-Race Course Junction (8.748 km)

Package 2: Seshadri Road to Silk Board (8.748 km)

Each section will have two tunnels with three lanes each, equipped with entry and exit ramps. Around eight tunnel boring machines will be used for construction.

The project’s estimated cost is ₹17,700 crore, with financial guarantees of around ₹44 crore per package from the winning bidder.

