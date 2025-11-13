Search
Thu, Nov 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bengaluru man loses 80 lakh in online trading fraud, probe on: Report

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 13, 2025 01:50 pm IST

A Bengaluru resident fell prey to a sophisticated online trading fraud, losing over ₹80 lakh. 

In yet another incident of cyber crime, a Bengaluru resident has reportedly fallen victim to a massive online trading fraud, losing over 80 lakh in the process.

Misled by a WhatsApp group promoting a fake trading app, the victim's transferred a total of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80.11 lakh to various bank accounts.(Unsplash )
Misled by a WhatsApp group promoting a fake trading app, the victim's transferred a total of 80.11 lakh to various bank accounts.(Unsplash )

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the victim, an ICICI Bank account holder, came across a firm named Aastha Credit & Securities Pvt Ltd online, said a report by the NDTV. Through this platform, he was introduced to two individuals who identified themselves as Aarav Gupta and Meena Joshi.

ALSO READ | 30-year-old Akasa Air manager dies in road accident in Bengaluru; Colleague sustains fracture: Report

The ordeal began on September 17, when he was unexpectedly added to a WhatsApp group titled “9015 Aastha VIP Moksha Circle.” Members of the group enthusiastically promoted an app called ACS Trade, claiming it offered quick and substantial profits through stock market trading, said the report.

ALSO READ | 'Bengaluru traffic shows no mercy': Viral video captures cows stuck in middle of jam-packed street

Convinced by their assurances, the complainant installed the app and started investing gradually. As per police records, he transferred 34.55 lakh initially, followed by 21.80 lakh in subsequent transactions, said the report. Later, when he tried to withdraw his earnings, he was told to pay additional “processing fees,” which led to another transfer of 23.72 lakh.

In total, the victim deposited 80.11 lakh into multiple bank accounts shared by people he had never met in person. Eventually, he realized that both his principal amount and the promised profits were gone.

ALSO READ | Google employee in Bengaluru reveals why he left 7 lakh per month job in UAE: ‘I realised…’

The police have registered a case and launched a probe into the online trading racket and its operators, the report noted.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru man loses 80 lakh in online trading fraud, probe on: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A Bengaluru resident lost over Rs 80 lakh in an online trading fraud linked to Aastha Credit & Securities Pvt Ltd. After being added to a WhatsApp group promoting the ACS Trade app, he was convinced to invest, transferring substantial amounts. When attempting to withdraw funds, he faced demands for extra fees, resulting in total losses. Police have initiated an investigation.