Google employee in Bengaluru reveals why he left 7 lakh per month job in UAE: ‘I realised…’

A Google employee who was earning over seven lakhs per month working at a company in Abu Dhabi revealed why he chose to leave the tax-free income to return to India. His post has resonated with many, prompting them to share their stories of working in the UAE. The designer left his job in the UAE to return to India. (Instagram/@advinroynetto)

“It took five months for my UAE job visa to come through… and only three months for me to realise the place wasn’t for me,” wrote Advin Netto. He then listed the reasons that led him to make this decision. He discussed “rigid working hours,” “immature tech ecosystem,” and “leadership gaps.”

“After reflecting deeply, I realised… money is something, but not everything. So, I stepped away. That said, the UAE remains an incredible place. A land full of ambition, safety, and opportunity… and honestly, some of the best food standards I’ve ever experienced.”

HT.com has reacted out to Advin Netto, this report will be updated when he responds.

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “As someone who worked 6 days/week for a year in Abu Dhabi, I completely agree with this. My schedule was 7 am to 8 pm, with a 3-hour lunch break, 6 days / week. I was also stuck in a contract, so I had to stay that long before I could quit. I’m so glad I quit. Everyone around me had their own reasons to stay, but I had none. I just wanted to see it for myself. I was born in Abu Dhabi, but I never had the chance to return, so when I got the opportunity... I thought…This is it. In a way, I’m happy I did. I learned a lot, and if I hadn’t done it, it might’ve always stayed in my mind as a ‘what if’.”

Another added, “All the points you mentioned are absolutely valid and reflect the realities of work culture across much of the Middle East.” A third remarked, “Thanks for sharing, Advin. Not many openly share these things for various reasons, and you even got others to mention their side of the story as well. Thanks.”

A fourth wrote, “I totally relate to the design thinking. Working hours are crazy as well. The delivery expectations are insane- there’s this notion that a young team should keep churning things out nonstop. Right now, money’s the need, but hopefully someday it won’t just be about that.”

Who is Advin Netto?

According to his LinkedIn bio, Advin Netto completed his BA in animation and graphic design from Mahatma Gandhi University in 2007. He started his career as a web designer in 2008.

Over the years, he worked at various companies before joining an Abu Dhabi-based company in 2019, where he worked for three months. After which he joined a Mumbai-based company and then worked at a Germany-based organisation. Currently, he’s employed as a UX designer at Google’s Bengaluru campus.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)