Search
Thu, Nov 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

'Bengaluru traffic shows no mercy': Viral video captures cows stuck in middle of jam-packed street

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 13, 2025 11:15 am IST

Bengaluru traffic: A video shared by Karnataka Portfolio on X captured a striking scene of cows stranded in the middle of a busy Bengaluru road. 

Bengaluru’s traffic woes spare no one, not even cows. On city streets, commuters, bikers, pedestrians, and animals alike find themselves trapped in long, slow-moving jams.

The footage captures a humorous but insightful view of daily life in Bengaluru.(X@Karnataka Portfolio)
The footage captures a humorous but insightful view of daily life in Bengaluru.(X@Karnataka Portfolio)

A video shared by Karnataka Portfolio on X captured a striking scene of cows stranded in the middle of a busy Bengaluru road. They were surrounded by honking cars, impatient bikers, and confused pedestrians, all struggling to navigate the congested streets.

''Bengaluru traffic doesn’t discriminate it traps everyone equally. Whether you’re a techie rushing to the office, a biker trying to squeeze through, or even a cow peacefully strolling down the road, everyone ends up stuck in the same never-ending jam,'' the post read.

''Why are these humans always in such a hurry to go nowhere?”Instead of honking endlessly, maybe drivers should start rolling down their windows and saying “moooovvveeee!” because honestly, no one’s moving anyway. In Bengaluru, traffic jams aren’t just an inconvenience anymore… they’re a part of everyday life shared by humans, vehicles, and now, even cows,'' the post further read.

The footage offers a humorous yet telling glimpse into daily life in the city, where traffic congestion has become a shared experience for humans and animals alike.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / 'Bengaluru traffic shows no mercy': Viral video captures cows stuck in middle of jam-packed street
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Bengaluru's traffic jams entrap everyone, from techies and bikers to cows, creating a shared daily struggle on the city’s roads. A recent video highlights this absurdity, showing cows amidst honking cars and frustrated commuters. Traffic congestion has become an inescapable part of life in Bengaluru, affecting both humans and animals alike.