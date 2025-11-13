'Bengaluru traffic shows no mercy': Viral video captures cows stuck in middle of jam-packed street

Bengaluru’s traffic woes spare no one, not even cows. On city streets, commuters, bikers, pedestrians, and animals alike find themselves trapped in long, slow-moving jams. The footage captures a humorous but insightful view of daily life in Bengaluru.(X@Karnataka Portfolio)

A video shared by Karnataka Portfolio on X captured a striking scene of cows stranded in the middle of a busy Bengaluru road. They were surrounded by honking cars, impatient bikers, and confused pedestrians, all struggling to navigate the congested streets.

''Bengaluru traffic doesn’t discriminate it traps everyone equally. Whether you’re a techie rushing to the office, a biker trying to squeeze through, or even a cow peacefully strolling down the road, everyone ends up stuck in the same never-ending jam,'' the post read.

''Why are these humans always in such a hurry to go nowhere?”Instead of honking endlessly, maybe drivers should start rolling down their windows and saying “moooovvveeee!” because honestly, no one’s moving anyway. In Bengaluru, traffic jams aren’t just an inconvenience anymore… they’re a part of everyday life shared by humans, vehicles, and now, even cows,'' the post further read.

The footage offers a humorous yet telling glimpse into daily life in the city, where traffic congestion has become a shared experience for humans and animals alike.