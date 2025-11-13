30-year-old Akasa Air manager dies in road accident in Bengaluru; Colleague sustains fracture: Report

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 30-year-old airline manager in Bengaluru in the early hours on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Deepak, who was originally from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and was employed with carrier Akasa Air. He was riding his Royal Enfield motorcycle with his colleague, Roshni (25 years old), an assistant manager at the same airline, when the mishap occurred near the Windsor Square area at around 2:30 am. Bengaluru: The victim was returning home from a party along with his colleague late in the night when the accident occurred.

ALSO READ | 'Bengaluru traffic shows no mercy': Viral video captures cows stuck in middle of jam-packed street

According to Bengaluru's High Grounds police, the duo was returning home to Devanahalli after attending a party in Koramangala. Instead of taking the underpass leading to the Bengaluru-Ballari Road, Deepak mistakenly entered the service lane near ITC Windsor Hotel and drove onto a flight of steps, a report by The Times of India said. He reportedly lost control of the bike, causing both riders to fall.

ALSO READ | Google employee in Bengaluru reveals why he left ₹7 lakh per month job in UAE: ‘I realised…’

Although both were wearing helmets, investigators believe Deepak’s helmet may have dislodged upon impact. He suffered critical head injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment urgently, however he is said to have succumbed to the grievous injuries shortly afterwards, said the report. His colleague Roshni also suffered injuries, sustaining a leg fracture, but is said to be out of danger.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru working women to get menstrual leave: Eligibility, number of leaves and all you need to know

Police are investigating whether alcohol consumption played a role in the incident, which will be clear after forensic examination. Further inquiry is underway and more details are awaited.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.