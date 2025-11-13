Bengaluru working women to get menstrual leave: Eligibility, number of leaves and all you need to know

In Bengaluru, all working women aged between 18 and 52 in permanent, contractual, and outsourced jobs will now be eligible for one day of menstrual leave per month. The move follows the state cabinet’s approval of the policy about a month ago.(Pixaby)

The order granting menstrual leave in Karnataka was issued on November 12, according to a report by Deccan Herald (DH).

“Employers have been directed to provide 12 paid leaves per year to all women employees aged 18-52 in establishments coming under Factories Act, 1948, Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961, Plantation Workers Act, 1951, Beedi Cigar Workers (condition of employment) Act, 1966 and Motor Vehicle Workers Act, 1961,” the order read according to DH.

The move follows the state cabinet’s approval of the policy about a month ago. The leave provision applies to women employed under the Shops and Commercial Establishment Act, which includes IT and IT-enabled services (ITES) firms.

The policy was drafted by an 18-member committee chaired by Dr Sapna S of Christ (Deemed-to-be University). The panel had earlier proposed six menstrual leaves annually. However, the Labour Department later revised the number to 12 before forwarding the final version to the government for approval.

According to the government order (GO), women employees must utilise the menstrual leave within the same month and will not be allowed to carry it forward to the next.

The order also clarifies that employees do not need to produce a medical certificate while availing themselves of the leave.