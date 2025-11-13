Groww employee recalls how the team prepared for its debut on Dalal Street: ‘Think lots and lots of coffee’
Groww shares debuted on Dalal Street at a 14% premium over the IPO price. The stock listed at ₹114 on BSE and ₹112 on NSE.
Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the Bengaluru-headquartered company behind the brokerage platform Groww, made a strong debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday. An employee of the company has recalled how the firm prepared for the big moment.
“Core memory UNLOCKED! Hosting Groww's listing ceremony at NSE and closing bell ceremony at BSE is an experience that'll be etched in my memory for the rest of my life,” Arunima Rao, whose LinkedIn says she works as a YouTube channel manager at the firm, posted.
She recalled, “For weeks, it was all hands on deck preparing for this moment (think lots and lots of coffee). Though nothing beats the feeling of standing there on the floor at NSE as the clock struck 10, madly clapping but just being overwhelmed with sheer joy.”
In a tweet on the same thread, she shared what it is like to work at the brokerage firm. “When I joined Groww I knew that I would be aboard a rocketship. Little did I know that someday I would be reposed with this incredible honour of witnessing, and even being a small part of, this historic milestone. What a moment, what a team! Feeling nothing but gratitude.”
She concluded her post with pictures from the events at NSE and BSE.
What did social media say?
An individual wrote, “Congratulations! You did great anchoring and setting the tone for a bumper listing!” Another praised, “Very, very congratulations, you deserve this position.” A third added, “Big congratulations.”
In a tweet, the firm posted about its debut, writing, “A milestone in our long journey ahead — honoured to have our market closing ceremony at the BSE.” It shared a video that captures people associated with Groww sounding the gong at BSE.
Reportedly, Groww’s shares on BSE opened at approximately ₹114, 14% premium over the IPO price of ₹100. On the NSE, the shares opened at ₹112. The listing comes at a time when the market is engaged in a debate about lofty valuations. Groww’s successful debut may help ease concerns about the IPO market.