Thu, Nov 13, 2025
Bengaluru Airport–Davangere flybus: Route, schedule, ticket cost and travel time explained

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 13, 2025 09:35 am IST

The bus, will pass through Satellite Town Ring Road, Doddaballapur bypass, Dobbspet, Tumakuru bypass, and Chitradurga bypass.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has launched a new Flybus service for the benefit of commuters. The newly inaugurated service will operate between Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and Davangere.

The bus will depart from Bengaluru airport at 12:45 pm and 10 am every day.
The bus will depart from Bengaluru airport at 12:45 pm and 10 am every day.

Route and more details

The bus will depart from Bengaluru airport at 12:45 pm and 10 am every day, according to a report by Deccan Herald (DH). It is a volvo seater bus.

The bus, which has a travel time of around five hours, will pass through Satellite Town Ring Road, Doddaballapur bypass, Dobbspet, Tumakuru bypass, and Chitradurga bypass.

Fare details

The fare for the service is Rs1,250 from Bengaluru airport to Davangere, 980 to Chitradurga, and 400 to Tumakuru.

Nandini snacks to be provided

KSRTC has announced that passengers traveling on its Flybus airport services will receive complimentary light snack kits featuring products from Nandini, the flagship brand of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF).

According to KSRTC officials, the initiative is part of the corporation’s ongoing efforts to enhance passenger comfort and offer a “flight-like travel experience” on its premium intercity airport shuttle service. It also aims to promote the state’s well-known Nandini brand by showcasing its dairy-based snacks and beverages.

The Flybus service, operated by KSRTC, connects Kempegowda International Airport with several major Karnataka cities and towns, including Mysuru, Mangaluru, Madikeri, Manipal, Udupi, and Kundapura.

Earlier, KSRTC provided passengers with complimentary bottled drinking water on its premium buses. However, in October 2019, the corporation discontinued the use of single-use plastic bottles as part of its sustainability initiative, coinciding with the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the report added.

