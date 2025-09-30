Bengaluru road repair collapses in 48 hours? Viral video sparks outrage over GBA’s ‘patchwork’

In a viral video making rounds on social media, a Bengaluru resident has exposed what many are calling a brazen failure of civic engineering. A road stretch at Channasandra Circle that was “repaired” on 27 September already crumbled just 48 hours later, the resident claimed. The footage shows the patched surface giving way, with water pooling and seepage visible. (X/@weekendbiker)

The footage shows the patched surface giving way, with water pooling and seepage visible, strong evidence, locals say, of a long-neglected drainage leak. “This patchwork won’t last one spell of rain,” the resident wrote in their post, tagging the Greater Bengaluru Authority (@GBA_office).

(Also Read: Bengaluru pothole ‘patchwork’ sparks citizen backlash: ‘Let’s pay taxes in installments')