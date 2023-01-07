Bengaluru school gets hoax bomb threat e-mail, sent by a student: Police

The Bengaluru Police has claimed that the bomb threat email received by Rajajinagar’s National Public School on Thursday was a hoax, reported news agency ANI. On Thursday morning, the management of NPS and the police had evacuated students from the school to a safer place after the bomb threat.

The hoax email was said to be sent by a student from another school nearby. Speaking to ANI, Laxman B Nimbargi, deputy commissioner of police, Bengaluru (west) said, “A minor student from the neighbouring school sent an email with a bomb threat. After conducting a search with the bomb squad, it is concluded that it was hoax mail. The minor had done it without realising the consequences of the act. We are seeking advice from the juvenile board to proceed further in this case.”

In a similar incident, the police had booked a student for making a hoax bomb threat linked to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) via a tweet in December. Police detained him after the airport's terminal manager filed a complaint about his viral tweet.

Bengaluru's KIA has received several such hoax bomb threats last year. A man from Bengal was held in May for making a fake bomb threat call to the airport, triggering a scare. It was later revealed that he reportedly made the call-in hopes of vengeance against his brother-in-law, who had recently divorced his sister.

